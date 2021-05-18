Assam: HS 1st Year Students Promoted to 2nd Year

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has promoted the students of Higher Secondary (HS) First Year to Second Year. The Council, in a notification, said that the students who filled up forms for HS 1st year examination have been declared as promoted to 2nd year.

The council has decided to promote the students keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic for which the examinations have been cancelled. In a notification issued by the Council, it said that as per the SOPs issued by the state government, it said that the institutions remained closed and formal classes have been cancelled for which it has been decided to promote the students from HS 1st year to HS 2nd year.

Meanwhile, The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has also decided to postpone the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination due to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

The board authorities informed that the exam will be conducted once the COVID situation improves in the state.

The next date will be announced after discussion with the health and education department.

The Higher Secondary final examination has also been postponed until further orders.

It may be mentioned that the Education Minister Ranuj Pegu recently held a meeting with the SEBA and Council authorities and decided that the HSLC and HS examination be conducted with minimum subjects once the COVID situation improves.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the Assam state government has decided that this academic year, students who will be appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)/ Higher Secondary (HS) exams can appear in three papers only, the minister said.

Further, the minister said that in this regard a discussion has been going with the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council and a proposal has already been submitted. Speaking on the schedule of the exams the minister stated that the decision will be taken by the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department and within 15 days from the permission, the state government would be able to conduct the exams.

Also Read: Assam: Pvt Hospitals, Clinics Charge High Rates For COVID-19 Tests





