[bsa_pro_ajax_ad_space id=12]

The Assam Higher Secondary results will be declared on July 31, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced on Wednesday.

The results will be available on eight websites.

A total of 249812 candidates will get the results on Saturday.

The students can see their results in the following websites:

www.assamresult.in

www.Necareer.com

www.ahsec.gov.in

www.assamjobalerts.com

www.schools9.com

www.results.shiksha

www.indiaresults.com

www.vidyavision.com

ALSO READ: HSLC/AHM Results To Be Declared On July 30