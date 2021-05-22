In a major development, the Higher Secondary Level TET examination result has been declared on Saturday by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).

Candidates can check their results on the official website – https://ssa.assam.gov.in/ or https://sebaonline.org/

The Assam TET 2021 examination was conducted in the state on January 10, 2021, amid the spread of the deadly contagion – coronavirus.

Earlier this week, state education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu had informed about announcing the results this week.

On Friday Dr. Pegu tweeted that the results would be declared on May 22 at 11 am on the official website.

Revised result of Higher Secondary TET for Postgraduate Teacher will be available at https://t.co/MB0GaPjgyX and https://t.co/1AhhffUdqG from 11 am on 22/05/2021 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpegu) May 21, 2021

The examination for post graduate teachers was conducted nine years later and the first paper was common for all candidates and had questions from subjects like Pedagogy, General English, Basic Numerical, and Assam and Its People.

In the second paper, candidates were evaluated as per their choice of the stream – Commerce, Science, or General Studies and Current Affairs.

It is mandatory to pass both papers to qualify for the TET exam and a candidate must score at least 60 percent marks in each paper.

There is a relaxation of 5 percent of marks for candidates belonging to OBC/SC/ST/ MOBC/PH categories.

Those qualified will be awarded a certificate that will have a maximum validity of seven years.

The certificate will be issued to successful candidates by the Empowered Committee, Government of Assam after checking the eligibility criteria and documents.

