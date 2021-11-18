Assam: HSLC, AHM Exam Likely to be Held in March, 2022

By Pratidin Bureau
The HSLC and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examination is likely to be held from March next year, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) said.

The exam schedule has been planned by SEBA keeping in mind the possible outbreak of third wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, SEBA has released the dates of online form fill-up process for Class X which will start from November 25 to December 18.

“No one knows when the third wave of Covid-19 will strike. Considering the rise in Covid cases from April in the last two years, we don’t want to take a risk and delay the exam schedule citing loss of offline classes,” said an official source of SEBA.

However, the Assam government had canceled the Class X and XII state board exams for this year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SEBA launched a digital portal for schools to save marks of internal exams last month for an error-free formula-based evaluation in case the board exams are canceled due to Covid or any other circumstances.

