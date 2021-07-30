Assam: HSLC/AHM Results Declared Today

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results on Friday. The pass percentage has been recorded with 93.10 this year.

A total of 426553 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 397132 candidates passed in the examination.

Out of 426553 students, 197565 are male and 228988 are female.

A total of 88521 candidates secured first division out of which 41659 are male and 46862 are female.

160298 students secured second division out of which 74410 are male and 85888 are female.

148313 students secured third division out of which 68342 are male and 79971 are female.

The pass percentage of male is 93.34 while that of female is 92.90 percent.

However, there is no enthusiasm amongst the children as the board has cancelled the examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the results have been declared based on the evaluation of Class IX and X tests.

The HSLC marks has been calculated based on marks obtained in-class tests, unit tests, annual examination, pre-test, assignment, and project works as well as attendance during the academic sessions 2019-2021, final 10 marks will be allotted based on consideration of the marks obtained out of 90 in previous three components and 10 percent of marks secured out of 90.

To evaluate the class X examinees, 40 percent weightage has been given on marks secured by the students in the theory portion of each subject in their Class IX annual exam. Another 40 percent weightage has come from marks secured in theory part of each subject in pre-board or revisionary test of class X held this year. The remaining 20 percent has come from attendance, assignment and any other internal exams held this academic year, though the marks awarded must be consistent with the marks obtained by a student in class IX.

On the other hand, 1759 candidates secured first division in Assam High Madrassa while 5586 students secured second division and 4093 students secured third division. The pass percentage in Assam High Madrassa is 93.18.

