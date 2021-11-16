Assam HSLC/AHM (Special) Examination Results To Be Declared Tomorrow

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, announced that the results of the HSLC/AHM (Special) Examination, 2021 will be published on Wednesday.

In an order published on Tuesday, SEBA stated that High School Leaving Certificate and Assam High Madrassa results will be live from 11 am on November 17.

The results will be available on SEBA’s official website sebaonline.org

The notification further read that candidates can download their mark sheets in digital mode through its official website by entering their roll numbers.

SEBA also stated that this year a total of 22,836 candidates applied for the HSLC/AHM (Special) Examination, of which, 19,305 candidates appeared for the exam in 302 centres.

The examination schedule commenced on October 1 and continued till October 11.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, SEBA had decided to cancel the HSLC/AHM exam under the direction of the State Government. The students were assessed based on an alternative evaluation system and the results were declared on July 30.

Thereafter, SEBA had declared that a Special HSLC/AHM exam would be held so that students unsatisfied with their HSLC and AHM exam results can get a second opportunity to improve their scores.