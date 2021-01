Assam: HSLC, HS Exams To Be Held In May

High School leaving certificate (HSLC)examination and Higher Secondary (HS) examination will be conducted from May 11th and May 12 respectively, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

The Minister took to Twitter for the announcement of the examination date.

Furthermore, Sarma said that the results of Class 10 board examinations will be declared by July 7, while, Class 12 board examinations will be announced within July 30.