Assam: Huge Cache Of Explosives, Ammunition Seized In Baksa

A huge cache of explosives and ammunition were seized in Assam’s Tamulpur region late Monday.
In-charge of Kumarikata Op and team seized large numbers of used explosives, shells, munitions & ammunitions during a search operation.
Police said the miscreants procured the items from Darranga Field Firing Range of Army.
The seized items include –
- TPT shell – 151 nos.
- 84mm shell – 5 nos.
- Big shell – 3 nos.
- Used heads of ammunition and munitions – 200kg
