Assam: Huge Cache Of Explosives, Ammunition Seized In Baksa

A huge cache of explosives and ammunition were seized in Assam’s Tamulpur region late Monday.

In-charge of Kumarikata Op and team seized large numbers of used explosives, shells, munitions & ammunitions during a search operation.

Police said the miscreants procured the items from Darranga Field Firing Range of Army.

The seized items include –

  • TPT shell – 151 nos.
  • 84mm shell – 5 nos.
  • Big shell – 3 nos.
  • Used heads of ammunition and munitions – 200kg

“ In a successful operation against terror activists, IC of Kumarikata Op and team conducted search and seized large  numbers of used explosives, shells, munitions & ammunitions. Miscreants procured the items from Darranga Field Firing Range of Army,” Baksa police wrote on Twitter.

Special DGP LR Bishnoi also twitted, “Kudos to IC Kumarikata OP & team @BaksaPol. This substantial recovery is significant in our continuous efforts towards the vision of a #সন্ত্রাসবাদমুক্তঅসম! Peace & prosperity is the way forward!”

