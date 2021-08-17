Assam: Huge Scam In The Directorate Of Char Areas Development

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Char Area Development Scam

A huge scam has been reported in the Directorate of Char Areas Development of Assam on Tuesday afternoon.

An appeal has been made in the Gauhati High Court involving public interest to seek probe into the fraudulence.

According to sources, it has been alleged that the directorate have embezzled a sum of Rs. 30 crore in the name of Tractor, Pumpset distribution and student’s scholarship of the Char areas in the state.

Related News

Assam Govt to Conduct TET Exam in October, 2021

Facebook Takes Action Against Posts, Accounts Of Taliban

Mamata Banerjee’s Ideology Have Inspired Me: Sushmita…

11 % Of Total Population In Assam Received Both Vaccine…

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the Central government and the Directorate of Char Development on Tuesday.

Further, order has been issued to file an affidavit by September 8.

Also Read: Huge Scam Over Government Land In Guwahati

You might also like
Top Stories

Trial to Start for Rajen Gohain’s rape case

Top Stories

Woman Beheaded, 2 Others Killed In France Church

Top Stories

Thousands of Flight Passengers Exposed to COVID-19

National

Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress

Assam

Bad weather stops Kiren from voting

National

‘Distressed To See Sacredness Of The House Being Destroyed’: Vice Prez On…