Assam: Huge Scam In The Directorate Of Char Areas Development

A huge scam has been reported in the Directorate of Char Areas Development of Assam on Tuesday afternoon.

An appeal has been made in the Gauhati High Court involving public interest to seek probe into the fraudulence.

According to sources, it has been alleged that the directorate have embezzled a sum of Rs. 30 crore in the name of Tractor, Pumpset distribution and student’s scholarship of the Char areas in the state.

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the Central government and the Directorate of Char Development on Tuesday.

Further, order has been issued to file an affidavit by September 8.

