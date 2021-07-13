Assam: Huge Scam In Village Panchayat of Nagaon

A serious scam has been reported in the rural development department using fake job cards.

Panchayat representatives and employees along with some scammers have looted lakhs and lakhs of rupees through fale job cards.

This incident took place in Nagaon’s Kathiatoli Development block.

The looted money reportedly gets credited to the Central Bank’s CSP in Morigaon district.

The farmers of Bakulguri gaon under the development block have alleged that the officials of the village panchayat have looted lakhs of money that actually belongd to the farmers.

They have alleged that President of the village panchayat, Mamaroja Begum, secretary Basistha Deka, engineer Dilip Kalita and GRS Pabitra Nath are responsible for the huge scam.

As per sources, the farmers do not know at which bank their money gets credited.

A road of Bakulguri Panchayat’s Simlai village has been not constructed since the last three years, concerning the locals of Bakulguri.

Through the data of RTI, it has been revealed that a huge fake job card scam is going on in the village panchayat.

The development officer is also alleged to be involved in the whole scam.

Meanwhile, the farmers of Bakulguri who have been the victims of this huge fraud are seeking help from the police and have filed a complaint against the panchayat officials.

The question that arises now is that will the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who boosts about heading an anti-corrupted state, be able to bust out these corruptions and arrest the corrupted officials?