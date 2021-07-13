While several cases of police firing being reported across the state, the Assam Human Rights Commission has directed the government to set up an inquiry, investigate, and submit a report within a month on the incidents of firings wherein 12 militants and criminals were killed.

Moreover, five fugitives were injured.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the commission issued an order to the principal secretary to the home and political department on July 7.

According to a PTI report, a member of the commission Deva Kumar Saikia said that it has asked the government to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the death and injuries of the accused persons. The commission referred to 11 such incidents.

On Sunday, an advocate Arif Jwadder filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission asking the panel to take cognisance and institute an inquiry into incidents of police firing at alleged criminals. He cited 11 incidents that occurred between May 23 and July 8, the report added.

Police have claimed that they resorted to firing to prevent the accused in custody from fleeing, at times after snatching or attempting to snatch firearms of the policemen guarding them.

In his complaint, he said that the injured or dead persons were not militants and hence not trained to use firearms and were, therefore, unlikely to use these against the armed policemen after snatching from them.

“Also it cannot be believed that all alleged petty criminals could snatch a pistol from a trained police officer whose pistols/guns are normally tied to a rope to the waist belt of that officer. It cannot also be believed that an army of police couldn’t stop the alleged criminals from fleeing away from custody,” it said.

