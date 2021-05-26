Assam I&C Dept, PSUs Give ₹3.24 Cr To CM’s Relief Fund

In a move to support better COVID-19 management in the state, the Industries and Commerce Department in Assam and State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) on Wednesday donated Rs. 3,24,46,724 to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as contribution to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The cheques were handed over to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma during a brief ceremony held at Chief Minister’s Office and Principal Secretary Dr KK Dwivedi was also present in the ceremony.

Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) has contributed Rs. 1 crore; Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) – Rs. 1 crore; Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) – Rs. 82,62,589; Duliajan Numaligarh Pipeline Limited (DNPL) – Rs. 25,44,025; Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC) – Rs. 10 lakhs; Assam Small Industries Development Corporation (ASIDC) – Rs. 5 lakhs and Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce contributed Rs. 1,40,110.

Moreover, employees of Commissionerate of Transport contributed Rs. 17,05,421 from their salaries for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Further as per reports, NRL, OIL, BCPL and tea sector have contributed separately.

Besides, the Cabinet meeting was also held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

Of the many key decisions taken today, the Cabinet decided that funds would be released to 13 lakh beneficiaries of Kushal Konwar Sarbajanin Briddha Pension Achoni, 1,60,000 beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Divyang Yojana and 1,70,000 beneficiaries of Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme on 10th of every month.