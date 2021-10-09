Assam: Illegal Aadhar Card Centre Busted In Dibrugarh

Assam police on Saturday conducted a raid in an illegal Aadhar card centre in Dibrugarh.

A team of Dibrugarh police personnel acted on specific inputs by few complainants and busted the illegal trade situated inside an Anganwadi centre in Dibrujan area of Paltan Bazar. However, the racketeers fled the scene.

As per reports, the unauthorised centre was led by one Khali Rahman and for each card the centre collected between rupees 350 to 450. The centre used to be operational during evenings and was functional for the last two months.

Complainants have stated that although their details and money were taken no enrolment has been done yet.

Top officials also visited the scene and stated that a thorough investigation will be carried out and district administration will lodge an FIR. They asserted that the culprits will not be spared.