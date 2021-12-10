Assam: Important Decisions Taken At Cabinet Meeting

Several important decisions were taken at the Assam Cabinet meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed via Twitter.

The CM wrote in his tweet, “In today’s Cabinet meeting, we took several decisions including reservation for women in ULBs, Govt jobs to kin of Majuli boat incident, improving water quality in eco-sensitive zones, providing water & sanitation in rural areas and facilitating the growth of MSEs, among others”.

In an official release, decisions regarding women’s representations in governance, boosting agro-forestry, land allotment, and other major decisions were listed.

The key decisions are listed below:

Increasing Women Representation in Governance

Amendment to Assam Municipal Act, 1956 to provide women reservation for 10 years to enable active women participation in the decision-making process.

Amendment to The Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 to extend the tenure of women reservation up to 10 years indirect elections to posts of Councillors of the Corporation.

Boost to Agro-forestry

Assam Agro-forestry Development Board to be established for incentivizing farmers/growers to take up the planting of trees in their land.

It will serve as a platform to establish partnerships among farmers, industry, and other stakeholders.

Land Allotment

Allotment of land measuring 8.02 acre at Basistha under Beltola mouza. Dispur Revenue Circle to Heraka Seva Trust for the construction of Rani Ma Gaidinliu Sanskriti Bhawan to promote unity among citizens.

Reforms in Home Department

Minimum educational qualification for the post of Female Warden under Directorate of Prison to be changed to “HSLC Passed” through an amendment to Assam Jail Service Rules, 1986.

Ensuring Water and Sanitation in Rural Areas

Approval to the utilization of Tied Component of 15 th Finance Commission Grants.

Finance Commission Grants. Power bills of water schemes and remuneration for volunteers will also be borne by Tied Fund.

Support to Kin of Majuli Boat Accident Victims

Approval of government jobs to next of the kin of the deceased

Ruprekha Bora Senapati, the wife of late Indreswar Bora, was offered a government job at Kimin, Lakhimpur

Madhumita Das, sister of late Parismita Das, was offered a job as Lecturer at SCERT.

Facilitating MSE Growth

Approval to Assam Procurement Preference Policy, 2021

Purchase preference to be given to local Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) and Startups of the state.

MSEs entitled to price preference up to 20% over L1 will be eligible for a supply of 25% of total tender value. Rest 75% of tender value will be allowed to L1.

Tender documents shall be issued free of cost.

50% exemption from payment of Earnest Money

50% waiver in payment of Security Deposit

New Superspeciality Hospital

Establishment of a superspeciality hospital at IIT Guwahati Campus in North Guwahati in association with IIT Guwahati.

