Assam in no hurry to open liquor stores

With a fake notification on reopening of wine shops on Sunday doing rounds in social media, the state government has denied the rumours and asserted that they are in no hurry to open liquor shops in the state.

Assam Transport, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Sunday said that the government has not taken any such decision to open the wine shops.

Speaking at a media briefing, Minister Patowary said that the central government would take any decisions on Lockdown extension considering the interest of the people amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government has decided to open liquor shops in the state from April 13 to April 17 from 9 am to 4 pm.