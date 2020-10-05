Assam: Indefinite Chakka Bandh Begins

The indefinite state-wide Chakka Bandh called by the All Assam Motor Transport Association has started from today.

The protest is being held to press the various demands AAMTA has in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reasons for the strikes include demands for increasing bus, e-rickshaw- tracker and auto fares, and issues related to the salary of the employees.

The association is staging a protest in Dispur today and has alleged while the government has continued to increase petrol and diesel, there has been no rise in the transportation fares. Public transportation continues to carry only 50% of passengers that have caused major losses for the drivers and other staffers.