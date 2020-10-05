Assam: Indefinite Chakka Bandh Begins

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
193

The indefinite state-wide Chakka Bandh called by the All Assam Motor Transport Association has started from today.

The protest is being held to press the various demands AAMTA has in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reasons for the strikes include demands for increasing bus, e-rickshaw- tracker and auto fares, and issues related to the salary of the employees.

Related News

BJP Leader Shot Dead In Bengal

Ghy: Ferry Services Resume Today

SI Exam Scam: Two More Suspects Detained

News [email protected]

The association is staging a protest in Dispur today and has alleged while the government has continued to increase petrol and diesel, there has been no rise in the transportation fares. Public transportation continues to carry only 50% of passengers that have caused major losses for the drivers and other staffers.

You might also like
Entertainment

Zubeen to release audios of ‘Maa’ today

National

Gujrat CM & HM at risk, MLA Corona +Ve

Entertainment

‘Kaala’ filmmakers sued for Rs 100 crore

Regional

Farmers felicitated, tractors distributed at Krishak Samaroh in Golaghat

Regional

Pratap Jyoti Handique takes charge as new GU VC

Regional

Massive Fire breaks out at Ulubari

Comments
Loading...