Assam | Inter-District to Resume from August 16: CM Sarma

The inter-district movement in Assam will resume from August 16, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

CM Sarma said that the total curfew in all the districts of Assam will be lifted. “The shops in all districts will remain open till 4 PM and the curfew will be imposed from 5 PM. In Lakhimpur and Golaghat, the curfew has been lifted and the shops will remain open till 1 PM,” Sarma said.

The chief minister further said that if the situation of COVID-19 further improves, the shops will remain open till 6 pm in all the districts.

ALSO READ: Massive Landslide In Shillong Disrupts Guwahati-Silchar Route