Assam: Inter-District Transport Likely to Resume from September 1

The Assam government is likely to come up with a revised SOP soon, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The chief minister said that the government will soon come up with new guidelines.

The inter-district public transport is likely to resume from September 1 as per the new SOP. However, the Assam Motor Transport Association earlier said that they will increase the bus fare by 50 percent.

The public transport in Assam will resume after nearly five months.

Moreover, the new SOP might also change the curfew time. The shops and business establishments are likely to remain open till 7 PM and the curfew timing will be from 8 PM as per the new SOP to be issued by the state government.

