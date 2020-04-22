Assam: Inter-district travel on April 25, 26, 27

VideoRegional
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam: Inter-district travel on April 25, 26, 27
1,000

Assam Government will allow inter-district travel for home bound people of the State on April 25, 26 and 27 with the prior approval of the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that amid COVID-19 lockdown across the State, the people stuck with their own vehicles have to apply for the e-pass to the respective DCs.

“It will be according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines. DCs will check every application,” said Minister Sarma.

He further said that the Assam Government will arrange ASTC buses on some designated routes for the people without any vehicle or transport means. People have to call to 104 for bookings. He added that priorities will be given to the students, women and senior citizens.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Sushil Kumar knocked out from World Wrestling Championship

Regional

Transportation of Elephants stopped

Regional

Kamakhya Temple to remain partially closed tomorrow

National

CBI Conducts Raid in 110 Places

Regional

Police yet to arrest Barpeta murder accused

Business

ONGC to auction more oil fields in Assam

Comments
Loading...