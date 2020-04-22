Assam: Inter-district travel on April 25, 26, 27

Assam Government will allow inter-district travel for home bound people of the State on April 25, 26 and 27 with the prior approval of the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that amid COVID-19 lockdown across the State, the people stuck with their own vehicles have to apply for the e-pass to the respective DCs.

“It will be according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines. DCs will check every application,” said Minister Sarma.

He further said that the Assam Government will arrange ASTC buses on some designated routes for the people without any vehicle or transport means. People have to call to 104 for bookings. He added that priorities will be given to the students, women and senior citizens.