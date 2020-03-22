Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Inter-state bus services suspended

By Pratidin Bureau
92

In view to contain outbreak of Coronavirus, Transport Department has issued an order to prohibit all inter-state passenger vehicles (i.e. contract carriages, stage carriages, taxi cabs, maxi cabs) to and from Assam, to other States and Union Territories up to March 31, 2020.

However, it will not be applicable to goods vehicles, personal vehicles, vehicles used for maintaining essential emergency services and vehicles on government duty.

Moreover, during the Janata Curfew today, Transport Department had made arrangements for facilitating the smooth movement of those passengers who arrived at the airports and railway stations by providing around 80 vehicles for transporting them to respective destinations.

Arrangements are also being made at ISBT, Betkuchi, Guwahati for sending the passengers to other districts after 9 pm tonight after their proper screening by Health Department officials.

Continue Reading
You might also like
World

Pak knew about Osama’s presence on its soil: Imran Khan

National

Home Ministry goes to Amit Shah

National

Watch: Hema Malini participated in cleanliness drive

Regional

NRC Reason Behind Cancellation of Marriage

Regional

Woman jumps into Brahmaputra from Saraighat Bridge

National

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts Given A Week Time To Exhaust Legal Options

Comments
Loading...