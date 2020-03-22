Assam: Inter-state bus services suspended

In view to contain outbreak of Coronavirus, Transport Department has issued an order to prohibit all inter-state passenger vehicles (i.e. contract carriages, stage carriages, taxi cabs, maxi cabs) to and from Assam, to other States and Union Territories up to March 31, 2020.

However, it will not be applicable to goods vehicles, personal vehicles, vehicles used for maintaining essential emergency services and vehicles on government duty.

Moreover, during the Janata Curfew today, Transport Department had made arrangements for facilitating the smooth movement of those passengers who arrived at the airports and railway stations by providing around 80 vehicles for transporting them to respective destinations.

Arrangements are also being made at ISBT, Betkuchi, Guwahati for sending the passengers to other districts after 9 pm tonight after their proper screening by Health Department officials.