Assam: International Airport To Come Up Soon In Silchar

An international airport will soon come up in Assam’s Barak valley. Various formalities related to the project are almost complete, informed Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy.

He told reporters that the Centre has already given the approval for the construction of the international airport.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is due to announce about the project during his visit to Barak Valley.

As per a report, the new airport would be spread over 870 acres.

Currently, Barak Valley has a domestic airport at Kumbhirgram, 29km from Silchar. It is the fourth busiest airport in the Northeast after Guwahati, Agartala and Imphal.