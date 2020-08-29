Assam: IOC’S LPG Transporter Continues Strike

The North East Pact LPG Transporter Association has continued its demonstration for the third day to meet their various demands. The discussion of the IOC and Transporter Association went into vain for which the protest has been continued suspending the supply of LPG cylinders from all the plants across the North East.

The state is facing an acute shortage of cylinders as all the plants in the northeastern region have suspended its services to supply the cylinders.

The transporter association has called the demonstration against various demands. They also opposed the shifting of tender office to Kolkata.

The association also alleged that the locals have been deprived of getting the benefits.