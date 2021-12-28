Assam IPS Officer Indrani Baruah Promoted To Deputy IGP

The Assam government on Tuesday promoted IPS officer Indrani Baruah to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

A fresh notification issued by the Home (A) Department of the state government stated, ”In the interest of public service, Smti. Indrani Baruah, IPS (SPS-2008), Commandant, 4th APBn, Kahilipara, Guwahati is promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-1 of IPS in Level 13 A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2022.”

Additionally, IPS Kangkan Jyoti Saikia who is currently the Commandant, 3rd APTF Bn, Khajubeel, Udalguri, has also been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

”In the interest of public service, Shri Kangkan Jyoti Saiki, IPS (SPS-2008), Commandant, 3rd APTF Bn, Khajubeel, Udalguri is promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-1 of IPS in Level 13 A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2022,” the notification stated.

