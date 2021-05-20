An IPS officer has been appointed as a District Superintendent of Police who was recently chargesheeted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child by the Assam Police. The officer was earlier posted in Guwahati.

According to a report, the chargesheet was filed against the officer on March 31, 2021 under Section 354, 354A (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty. Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The charge sheet has been submitted before the Special Judge, POCSO Act, Assam, Kamrup Metropolitan district, the report stated.

The case, registered on January 3, 2020, was investigated by the Assam Criminal Investigation Department, a report of The Indian Express said.

The chargesheet, which was accessed by The Indian Express, says “sufficient evidence” had been found to prove that the accused “committed aggravated sexual assault as defined under section 9(a)(iv) and section 9(c) of the POCSO Act, 2012, as well as offences under section 354 and 354 A of IPC.”

However, Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that the matter was “sub judice”.

“The chargesheet is done,” he said. “If the court decides, he [the accused ] will be arrested as per law. Until the decision is given by the court, we have to use his services,” the report said.

The transfer order was issued by the state Home department, DGP Mahanta said.

The alleged incident of sexual assault took place on December 31, 2019 during a party at the residence of the accused. A case was registered against the officer at an all-women police station in Guwahati on January 3, 2020, based on a complaint by the mother of the victim, who is also a senior police officer in Assam. Later, the case was transferred to the CID, Assam.

The chargesheet says that the consequences of the assault on the minor had left her with “severe psychological trauma”.

