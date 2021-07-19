Assam Issues Guidelines For Bakrid, Maximum 5 Persons Allowed Inside Mosque

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Monday urged citizens observing Eid Al-Adha (Bakrid) to offer namaz and continue with celebrations at their respective homes.

The health minister extended Eid greetings in advance to the Muslim community of the region.

In view of the current Covid situation, public gatherings including religious celebrations have been restricted across the state.

The health minister stated that Namaz in mosques is allowed with a maximum of five persons including the religious head.

Eid Al-Adha will be observed on July 21 amid the Covid restrictions imposed to curb the further spread of the deadly contagion.

The current active cases in the state are 16, 468 with a positivity rate of 1.86 per cent.