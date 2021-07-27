Assam Issues New SOP: Golaghat, Lakhimpur Under Total Containment

The Assam government has issued a revised SOP on Tuesday with relaxations in some districts. The total lockdown in Golaghat, and Lakhimpur will continue while the lockdown in Jorhat, Biswanath, and Sonitpur has been withdrawn.

The other guidelines issued in the revised SOP by Assam Government are as follows:

Curfew timing in Morigaon and Goalpara will be from 2 PM to 5 AM

Curfew timing in Kamrup Metro along with 24 other districts will be from 5 PM to 5 AM

The new SOP will come into effect from immediate effect and will remain in force till July 31

The religious institutions and weekly markets shall remain closed

Shops, business establishments and workplaces in districts with improved cases of COVID-19 will remain open till 4 PM while in districts with moderate improvement shall remain open till 1 PM.

Shops and business establishments in districts where there is total lockdown shall remain closed until further notice

There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in total containment districts in Assam. However, the movement of goods shall continue.

In other districts, all public transport authorities shall enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside vehicles, carriers, containers, etc.

The public gathering is banned in total containments whereas, in other districts, up to 10 persons are allowed for marriage or funeral programme.

Other restrictions including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones, etc., and exemptions as notified earlier shall continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by this order.

