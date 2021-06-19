7 Assam IWT Employees Under Suspension For Negligence

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has ordered the Inland Water Transport Directorate to suspend seven of its employees for gross negligence of duty.

The suspension is related to a pontoon boat that partially submerged which was deployed at the Chaulkhowa-Aparia-Gobardhan ferry service.

In view of the same, IWT Director has placed under suspension Sahnur Ali (Sectional Assistant), Puspa Bora (Laskar), Liladhar Nath (Laskar), Tarani Kalita (Field Khalasi), Maheswar Bhuyan (Khalasi), Dwarika Chowdhury (Khalasi) and Mantu Kumar Gowami (Khalasi).

They have been asked not to leave headquarter without prior permission of the competent authority.

Reiterating his stand, the transport minister has stated that negligence of duty will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.