Assam: JACRU Demands Revival of Paper Mills

The Joint Action Committee of Recognized Unions (JACRU) of Nagaon and Cachar Paper mills announced that they support the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and also requested the protestors to stage protest demanding the revival of the two paper mills.

Addressing a press conference at Guwahati Press Club on Monday, the union said that 2 lakhs people have become unemployed with the shutdown of the two paper mills and that 60 people have to lose their lives.

The union has started the press conference by paying tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the anti-CAA protests and also observed one-minute mourning for the martyrs.

The union also termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as betrayer and said that the state is under the verge of destruction with the improvidence of Modi and Sonowal.