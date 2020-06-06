Assam: Jatiya Vidyalayas’ Perform Outstanding Result in HSLC

The Jatiya Vidyalayas’ in Assam has shown an outstanding performance in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC). Seven students from different branches of the school secured positions.

The Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya in Noonmati also comes out with flying colours with a position holder in the 9th rank. A total of 127 students appeared in the examination from the school and all have passed with good remarks.

37 students got distinction while 39 students got star marks. 111 students secured 1st division, while 16 students secured 2nd position. No students have secured 3rd position.

Moreover, 5 numbers of students got state highest marks in General Maths, while eight students scored the highest marks in Advance Maths. 50 students scored letter marks in Assamese, 59 in English, 60 in General Science, 49 in Social Science, and 68 in General Mathematics.

The other students who secured positions from different Jatiya Vidyalayas’ are Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita (1st position) from Barampur Jatiya Vidyalaya, Darrang, Hiyashree Sarma from Dakshin Guwahati Jatiya Vidyalaya (4th), Manas Uttam Neog from Nilmoni Adarsha Jatiya Vidyalaya, Dibrugarh (5th), Antariksh Hazarika from Namti Chariali Jatiya Bidya Niketon, Sivasagar (8th), Niharika Bharali from Golaghat Jatiya Vidyalaya, Golaghat (9th), Ananya Medhi from Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya, Noonmati (9th) and Sashanka Haloi from Ananda Vidya Niketan, Nalbari (10th).