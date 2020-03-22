Assam joins the nation in Janata Curfew

# Assam joins rest of nation

# No Corona virus +Ve in Assam

# Suspected Girl Child found negative

# Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced

Assam joins rest of the nation in a do or die battle to stop Corona Virus observing a self impose Janata Curfew as everything has come to a halt.

Assam has no Corona virus-positive case so far and the child who suspected to have contracted the virus was found negative in further result, announced Assam health Minister.

Barring the vehicles of the essential service, all the vehicular movement and commercial activities has come to a halt and everywhere it has been an eerie feeling and ordinary residents have kept themselves within their own premises.

With the surge of Corona patient expected in the next few weeks Assam looking up nervously to its rickety health care facilities as it has less than 200 ventilators in the whole state taking both private and public health care facilities.

A four-year-old girl of Pulibor here, who returned from Bihar with her mother and sister on March 19, has been suspected to be positive for coronavirus at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, said Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati.

“One positive result in JMCH lab. We have sent the sample to ICMR laboratory in Lahowal for recheck… Result is expected tomorrow afternoon,” Korati said. But later Assam Health Minister Dr Sharma informed that the test result found her negative.

Medics visited the family on March 20 and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms. A sample was taken and initially found positive but later she was found negative.