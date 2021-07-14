Assam: Jorhat Dist Admin Extends Lockdown till July 15

The Jorhat district administration has extended the COVID-19 lockdown for two more days as the cases are rising in the district.

The Jorhat district administration extended lockdown till July 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

During the lockdown, all shops including retail, vegetable, and fruit shops except pharmacies will remain closed, an official notification stated.

“The situation in Jorhat will be reviewed on 15/072021 for further necessary action,” the notification read.

Assam on Tuesday logged 2,168 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload of the state to 20,284, while, 23 deaths were reported and 1,456 cured patients were discharged.

The positivity rate is 1.74 percent.

The overall tally of the state has touched 5,38,407.

The new cases were detected out of 1,24,381 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest caseload are Kamrup Metro (258), Golaghat (232), Lakhimpur (138), and Sonitpur (116).

