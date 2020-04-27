Assam Govt To Provide Life Insurance To Journalists

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the journalists braving their lives are giving adequate coverage of COVID-19 related issues and generating mass awareness across the state. As a mark of recognition to the selfless Endeavour of the scribes, the State government is announcing this insurance coverage, Sonowal added.

Sonowal tweeted, “Frontline journalists have been bravely covering #COVID19 against all odds, risking their lives and they are our real heroes. Our Govt will cover each one of them with a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.”

Chief Minister Sonowal also said that in the battle against COVID-19, the journalists along with the government departments are putting in their selfless services. Sonowal while wishing the journalists for good health, requested them to continue their noble venture in the days to come for the good for the society.

On April 25 several journalists took to the COVID-19 test in Guwahati Medical College and hospitals. Several journalist associations have welcomed the state’s decision for insurance coverage.