Khelo India: Assam continues impressive show; wins 6 medals

Assam won another two medals in the ongoing 3rd Khelo India Youth Games. Judo player Dharitri Sonowal of Assam won the silver in Girl’s Under-17 63 kg event.

Pingkhi Brahma bagged a bronze medal in Javelin throw (G-21) with the Distance of 44.24 m.

ASSAM in MEDALS TALLY: Gold: 1 | Silver: 2 | Bronze: 3

Judoka Pooja Basumatary from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district won the first Gold medal for the state on Sunday at Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati. She defeated her Uttarakhand opponent by 1-0 in the final held at the SAI Centre in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

On Saturday, Upasa Talukdar managed to get 1 silver and 2 bronze medals in gymnastics.

In the third Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, last year’s medal topper Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with 34 medals including 11 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals.