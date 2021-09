A huge quantity of heroin was recovered by Karbi Anglong police at Assam’s Khatkhati on Tuesday.

During a major operation, around 1.5 kg heroin was recovered by police.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In a major operation this morning, Karbi Anglong Police has recovered around 1.5 kg Heroin at Khatkhati. Kudos to @assampolice. Keep up the good work.”