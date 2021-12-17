Assam: KDLF Chief Killed In Encounter In Karbi Anglong

Reports of an encounter between Karbi Anglong police and militant outfit KDLF on Friday in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The KDLF chief, Dakson Ronghang was killed in the encounter between the police and militants.

The incident took place at Rongmongve in Karbi Anglong.

Meanwhile, the police were able to recover a pistol and several rounds of live ammunition from the possession of the militant.

Notably, the outfit had kidnapped a labourer by the name Chandan Dey and demanded ransom in exchange for his release. The police had rescued him on December 13.

