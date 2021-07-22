Assam Cabinet: Nani Gopal Mahanta Appointed Academic Advisor

Assam government took some major key decisions in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday in Guwahati.

One of the key highlights of the meeting is that Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta has been appointed advisor to the education department.

Moreover, former Lok Sabha MP Rajen Gohain has been given status of a cabinet minister.

Other highlights of the cabinet meeting are: