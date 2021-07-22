Assam Cabinet: Nani Gopal Mahanta Appointed Academic Advisor

Assam government took some major key decisions in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday in Guwahati.
One of the key highlights of the meeting is that Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta has been appointed advisor to the education department.
Moreover, former Lok Sabha MP Rajen Gohain has been given status of a cabinet minister.
Also Read: Prime Accused In APSC Scam Rakesh Paul Gets Bail In CID Case
Other highlights of the cabinet meeting are:
- Vigilance and monitoring committee will be constituted in each district.
- Block vigilance and monitoring committee on education will be formed in every block of each district.
- Deputy Commissioners have been authorised to lift the alluvial soils of rivers in their respective districts.
- Farmers with no land pattas are eligible for PM Kisan Scheme.
- Professors will receive the status of minister of state.
- The department of Indigenous, Tribal Faith and Culture gets cabinet accreditation.