Assam: Key Decisions Taken in Cabinet Meeting

The Assam government has taken some major key decisions in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The decisions taken in the Assam cabinet meeting are as follows:

The government function will start with the state song and will end with National Anthem

Hand-woven Gamosas to be used in government functions and programmes

Regional food will be served at government programmes

The death anniversary of Tarun Ram Phookan will be observed as ‘Desh Bhakta’ Divas

The death anniversary of Gopinath Bordoloi will be observed as ‘Workers Day’. Five workers from each state will be felicitated and 10 workers will be felicitated in state level

The guardian ministers will stay for 3 days at their respective districts in which total lockdown has been imposed

The TET qualification certificate will be valid for lifetime instead of 7 years but the retirement age will be applicable

Salaries will be deducted if an employee won’t provide NOC certificate. The employees will have to provide NOC certificate by paying the electricity bill till July

The NOC will be applicable from the month of July

