Assam: Key Decisions Taken in the Cabinet Meeting

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken some key decisions. This is the seventh cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Sarma.

The decisions taken in the Assam Cabinet Meeting are:

1) Personnel, from the rank of Sub-inspector to Constable, in all the arms battalion of Assam Police will be given one-month compulsory leave every year for visiting their homes. Those personnel staying with their families in quarters will be given 10 days leave every year.

2) The commission of Fair Price Shops for transportation of commodities will be increased from Rs 100.10 per quintal to Rs 143 per quintal.

860 cooperative societies in the state will receive a fixed amount of Rs 5 lakh per year for using godowns, transportation of commodities etc.

Transportation contracts for carrying commodities from FCI godown etc will be given to cooperatives.

3) MLA Padma Hazarika will be given Cabinet Rank for effectively carrying out the responsibilities given to the committee headed by him like utilizing 77,000 bigha lands in Gorukhuti, Sipajhar for agricultural purpose etc.

4) Cabinet decided to entrust Information Technology Department to set up mobile towers wherever required for easy internet access in all nook and corners of the state for the benefit of online education.

5) Ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora and Dr. Ranoj Pegu have been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure implementation of cabinet decisions and inform the cabinet about the implementation status.

