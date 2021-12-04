Assam: KVIC Launches Project In Preventing Elephant-Human Conflict

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has rolled out a project aimed at reducing elephant-human conflict using bees in Assam.

Under the Project RE-HAB (Reducing Elephant-Human Attacks using Bees), fences will be created by setting up bee boxes on the passageways of elephants to block their entrance to human territories.

“The boxes are connected with a string so that when elephants attempt to pass through, a tug or pull causes the bees to swarm the elephant herds and dissuade them from progressing further,” KVIC said.

KVIC Chairman V K Saxena on Friday launched the project at Mornoi village, a region that severely battles with elephant-human conflicts. Saxena noted that the project should be able to deliver a sustainable solution to the ongoing menace and is expecting that in the coming months the villagers working in fields will be able to resume work without threats.

Moreover, the bee boxes distribution and beekeeping will add to their source of incoming, Saxena added.

Notably, the project was first launched in Karnataka nine months ago.

