Assam Landslides: CM Instructs to Provide Financial Aid

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed grief on the death of twenty people in different landslides that occurred in the state on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also instructed the district administrations of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj to make the rescue operation more intense and to provide all assistance to the people.

Sonowal also instructed the district administrations to provide one-time financial aid to the family of the deceased.

It may be mentioned that 20 lives have been claimed in three landslides living several injured.