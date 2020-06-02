Assam Landslides: CM Instructs to Provide Financial Aid

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
23

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed grief on the death of twenty people in different landslides that occurred in the state on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also instructed the district administrations of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj to make the rescue operation more intense and to provide all assistance to the people.

Sonowal also instructed the district administrations to provide one-time financial aid to the family of the deceased.

It may be mentioned that 20 lives have been claimed in three landslides living several injured.

You might also like
Regional

12-Hour Itanagar Bandh Hits Normal Life

Top Stories

AASU announces series of protest programmes against CAA

Regional

Berserk elephants create panic

Top Stories

Budget 2020: Tarun Gogoi lists unfulfilled promises

Top Stories

SC dismisses plea challenging Ranjan Gogoi’s appointment as CJI

Entertainment

#MeToo: IFTDA bans Alok Nath

Comments
Loading...