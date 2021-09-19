Assam: Legal Luminary Nilay Dutta Passes Away At 71

Doyen of the legal fraternity of the North East India, Supreme Court of India Senior Advocate and Advocate General of Arunachal Pradesh, Nilay Dutta, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday at Coorg in Karnataka. He was 71.

One of the tallest legal luminaries of Assam, Nilay Dutta was indirectly or directly involved in every political and social event of Assam as a lawyer or a legal consultant to all political parties, social organisations and even insurgent groups.. He was also the Chairman of the Northeast Bar Association.

The Advocate General was in Coorg with his with his wife, daughter Abantee, and friend Justice BP Katakey to celebrate his 46th wedding anniversary.

Complaining of chest pain and uneasiness, Advocate Dutta was brought to the hospital at 2.30 am and declared dead. A doyen in the field of law he is survived by his wife, daughter, and son. He will be cremated today in Bengaluru

Advocate Dutta also headed an action-based research collective based in Guwahati, Studio Nilima.

Many across diverse fields including the legal fraternity, condoled his death. Senior Journalist Mrinal Talukdar took to Twitter in a series of tweets and expressed his grief on Advocate Dutta’s sudden demise and said it is “a terrible loss for the state”.

Celebrating his 46th anniversary on Friday last at Coorg, Karanataka with family and friends

“OMG..That was you yesterday…. now you are gone. Oh no. Mentored me for the past three decades with endless debates on anything from Cricket to Afghanistan..will miss you forever. In every critical issue of the state in past decades, we spent hours debating,” adding, “He will be cremated in Bangalore today and his family will return tomorrow. He went like a King”.

“Your everyday early morning call on anything shall be missed. Hardly have come up with anyone having such sharp legal acumen. This is a terrible terrible loss for the state,” he further tweeted.

His death was condoled by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Advocate general Debajit Saikia, both of them groomed their own legal skill with him in their formative years. Expressing shock AASU Adviser Dr Samuujal Kr Bhattacharya informed that it was a terrible loss for the state.

Speaking to Pratidin Time daughter Abantee Dutta informed that due to Covid protocol his body won’t be taken to Guwahati and would be cremated at Bangalore,