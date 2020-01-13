Assam Legislative Assembly Special session today

A day-long special session of Assam Legislative Assembly is likely to stormy on Monday over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) even as the session has been convened only to ratify the Centre’s bill to extend reservation for SC/ST for another 10 years.

Even though the Opposition Congress had earlier written to the Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami seeking permission to hold a discussion on CAA in the House, there is no agenda on CAA.

As per the schedule, Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi will first deliver his speech in the House on Monday. After Mukhi’s speech, the House will hold a discussion to ratify the Centre’s bill on SC/ST reservation. There will be debate on the Governor’s speech in the House on Monday afternoon.