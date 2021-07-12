Assam: Legislators To Protest Against CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau on July 12, 2021

All the opposition Legislators of the Assam Legislative Assembly has decided to lead a protest from Gopinath Bordoloi Bhavan to the Legislative Assembly campus.

The MLA’s of the opposition parties in Assam will stage this protest against Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remark towards the role of legislators of Assembly.

Earlier on July 6, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma said on a meeting in Sarbhog that the only role of the MLAs is to make laws in the Assembly, that they have no role in developmental work in their constituencies.

He added that responsibility of any development work in their constituencies is rested upon the Ministers and that no bureaucrat or officer is bound to listen to an MLA’s directive.

This statement heated up the opposition MLA’s and soon a war of words started between Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal and BJP and then the other parties.

