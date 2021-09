A carcass of a leopard was recovered in Jorhat’s Titabor on Monday morning.

The adult leopard, approximately 5-years old, was found by locals floating on a well early morning today. They informed forest officials soon after.

Locals also stated that the leopard had been terrorizing the Bhagyalakhi area for the past couple of months.

Later, the forest department retrieved the carcass sent it for post mortem.

The cause of the leopard’s death is not yet known. Further investigation is on.