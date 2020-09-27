Top StoriesNationalRegional

Assam Lieutenant Colonel Dies of Suspected Heart Attack

By Pratidin Bureau
Lieutenant Colonel Maynak Bora (41), an Artillery Officer from Assam who was posted at a high altitude area in Drachula Sector on the Chinese border, passed away on September 26. His death was likely caused by heart attack.

Bora, son of Colonel Biren Kumar Bora, is believed to have died yesterday afternoon while asleep. Interestingly, he was about to come home on a month’s leave. He is survived by his wife and a two-and-a-nine-months-old daughter.

His last rites would be performed in Guwahati on September 28.  

