ASSAM: Liquor shops to remain closed until new MRP registered

The Retail vends are not allowed to sell or lift any Excise product until the new MRP is registered by the Excise Department and duly notified. The revised Excise duty Structure has come into force with immediate effect.

All Superintendents of Excise shall ensure the accounting of stock having details of existing brands and MRP etc. The retailers are directed to pay the additional Excise duty and VAT for the stock under the possession through treasury challan online portal for which the demand notice shall be issued by concerned Supt. of Excise with intimation to the Commissioner of Excise, Assam.

All Wholesale Warehouse licensees shall ensure the pasting of the new MRP sticker masking the old MRP for the entire stock lying in their possession immediately.

The additional Excise duty and VAT arising out of the difference between new & old MRP shall have to be deposited by wholesale license for the stock in their possession through an ONLINE portal. The demand notice and time period for depositing the same shall be issued by Excise Department

The license of bottling plants and breweries are directed to arrange for pasting of new MRP sticker by masking the old MRP on the stock. This order is applicable to all excise products except the country’s spirit.