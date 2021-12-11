Assam: Locals Recover Dead Body Of Wild Elephant Electrocuted

In a tragic incident in Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district, the dead remains of a wild elephant were recovered from a field.

The incident was reported on Saturday from a field in the Bheleuguri area of Samaguri in Nagaon district in Assam.

The dead body of the elephant, allegedly killed after coming in contact with a carelessly hanging high voltage wire, was discovered by the locals.

Meanwhile, the power department has again come under fire for gross negligence leading to the death of yet another elephant in the state.

