Assam Lockdown 5.0: What is allowed in your city?

The Assam government has come up with some more relaxations for business and other workers. The Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said that Barbershops and parlors to be opened for hair trimming purposes only from June 1 maintaining social distancing and strict use of masks and gloves with very frequent sanitization.

1. Relaxations :

Religious places/places of Worship for public from 8th June 2020 subject to gathering of maximum 20 (twenty) persons per hour However, if any religious place has only a small area, the management committee of such religious institution shall downsize the number of attendees accordingly.

(All religious institutions shall issue disposable paper tokens to regulate number of visitors per hour and ensure safe disposal of tokens before entering the religious places.)

Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services from 8ih June 2020 maintaining social distancing with 50% of total capacity at a time.

Shopping malls from 8th June 2020 maintaining social distancing

Open spaces and public parks for Yoga, morning walk, jogging etc. without sitting arrangements from 15 June 2020. Persons entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance of such areas shall be responsible for maintaining social distancing and hygiene norms.

Film and video shooting for both Government and private in open spaces and studios by maintaining social distancing from 1st June 2020.

Barber shops and parlors for hair trimming purposes only from 1 June 2020 maintaining social distancing and strict use of masks and gloves with very frequent sanitization.

These guidelines shall be enforced by District Magistrates through fines and penal action as prescribed in Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions.

2. Night curfew

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the State, except for essential activities Local authorities shall issue orders, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance

3. Protection of vulnerable persons

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes

4. Pillion riding

Pillion riding in two wheelers is not allowed except for ladies and children below twelve years of age.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) very soon for the above activities.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed

Social/ political sports/ entertainment academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will not be allowed.

Schools, Colleges, Universities, Coaching Centers and other similar places of gathering shall remain closed until further orders

No activity whatsoever shall be permitted in the Containment Zones.