In a latest update, the lockdown guidelines have been relaxed in view of the celebrations of the upcoming Independence Day on August 15.

The Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in an official statement stated, “Movement of individuals shall be allowed between 6 am and 5 pm on August 15”.

Notably, the individuals will have to maintain all COVID-19 protocols including social distancing, hand hygiene, and the wearing of face covers in all public spaces at all times.