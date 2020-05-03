Assam Government today announced the following rules and regulations for Lockdown 3.0 to be applied from Monday (May 4).
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today authorized Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to announce the list which he did.
The following are the rules and regulations.
Assam Lockdown 3.0 rules
- Dusk to Dawn strict curfew
- All private medical facilities to open till 5 p.m
- Dental clinic, radiography all open
- Standalone shops are open both rural and urban areas till 5 p.m
- One-third of the row shops by the side of the road shall be open
- Every third shop of row shops will be open
- Grocery, Bookstall and Pharmacy this rule will not be applied
- The market associations shall decide the roaster
- All industries, small and big can open with 50% capacity
- Market Complex and Shopping Mall shall be closed
- Auto, Rickshaw, the taxi (Ola-Uber) shall resume with one passenger
- Scooter, Motorcycle allowed but no male pillion riding
- Women-Children pillion riding is allowed
- All entertainment-related works and shooting shall be done
- Construction work shall resume with 50% workforce
- Inter-District and Intra-District bus service shall operate with 50% capacity
- The private bus shall run through ASTC
- The ASTC will coordinate the bus routes
- Busses will not ply through Orange zone in the highway but can not stop
- 60% attendance allowed to both Govt and private offices
- Tea & Restaurant stall will be opened but take away allowed
- Juice and Ice-cream parlour shall be opened
- Swiggy, Zomato is operational
- Barbershop, Salon and parlours shall not be opened
- Home service of personal care is allowed
- All persons above 65 are not allowed to leave home
- No vehicle can travel into Assam with animals
- Gyms, Cinema hall, Swimming pool and Multiplexes shall remain closed
- All e-commerce allowed, Amazon and Flipkart can operate in green districts
- Employees having children below 5 ys should not come to the office
- Weekly Bazar/haat shall not be there
- Private vehicles are allowed with driver and passenger
- All construction-related vehicles can ply
- All socio-cultural and religious gathering is closed
- Majuli-Jorhat boat service shall be decided tomorrow
- A passenger car can drive amidst green zones.
- E-Rickshaw can play with two passengers
- One can drive from Guwahati to Dibrugarh or Dhemaji
- 1.1 lakh people miss call received
- 900 came from Meghalaya, Arunachal -1100, Mizoram-50, Nagaland-50, Manipur -60
- 783 entered Assam in a private vehicle through Srirampur